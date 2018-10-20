Bhima-Koregaon: Identities of 2 more CPI(M) leaders revealed

Ujjwala Pawar, district government pleader of Pune, along with Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), on Friday, revealed the alleged identities of two more people believed to be office bearers of the banned Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The government officials were responding to arguments made against the police investigation during the bail plea hearing of activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case before the court of district and additional sessions judge, KD Vadane, in Pune on Friday.

The officials in their submission before the court revealed that the two CPI(M) core members were identified as Kattam Sudarshan, in-charge of the central region bureau of the party. Sudarshan has been referred to as ‘Sudarshan Da’ in the letters, based on which the activists were arrested. The other person, who was referred to as ‘Kishan Da’, was identified as Prashant Bose, who was in-charge of the east region bureau meetings.

Bose has a government reward of ₹1 crore for his capture.

Two others identified in the earlier hearings were Ganapati, referred to in the letters as ‘Comrade G’, and Deepak Teltumbde, alias Milind Teltumbde, referred to in the letters as ‘Comrade M’.

Ganapati who is the general secretary of CPI(M) has a reward of ₹1 crore on his head, while Teltumbde is a zonal secretary and his capture carries a reward of ₹40 lakh.

“One of the letters which referred to one such eastern region meeting mentioned the specific tasks assigned during the meeting and also stated that the agenda set has largely been achieved on ground,” the court was informed. According to Ujjwala Pawar, the letters were referring to the Elgar Parishad and the violence in Bhima Koregaon, subsequently.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 14:18 IST