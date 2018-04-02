India will soon become like Syria, says Ambedkar on Dalit protests

Pune President of the Bharip Bahujan Maha Sangh (BBMS) Prakash Ambedkar has criticised the BJP-led central government and the Supreme Court on today’s violence in various states, during a press conference held in Pune on Monday.

“BJP government is not taking any action against religious violence in India.Government cannot differentiate on the grounds of caste, thus, soon India will become Syria ," he said.

Ambedkar added,"Central government and the Supreme Court are responsible for today’s violence. The government is responsible for such an unsafe atmosphere for Dalits in country which has forced people to agitate on streets." Ambedkar alleged that, government failed to take appropriate steps to avoid the violence.

The Supreme Court, on March 20, diluted provisions of the Atrocities Act to protect honest public servants blackmailed with false cases under the act.This was criticised by Dalits community and leaders.

"Over the last few days a post calling for a bandh went viral on social media. No one knows who was behind that, but this bandh is only restricted to the northern states of India. If the government does not look seriously at this issue, it will have to pay for it," Ambedkar said.

He also criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his statement on the RSS not believe in excluding anyone from the process of nation building.He said, "He is liar,I known him very well.Their organisation is based on divide and rule policy."