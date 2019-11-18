BJP’s Mai Dhore files nomination for PCMC mayor’s post

pune

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:29 IST

Mai Dhore, corporator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) filed her nomination for the mayor’s post while Tushar Hinge filed his papers for the deputy mayor’s post, elections for which will be held on November 22.

In the 128-member civic body, majority mark is 65, the BJP has 77 corporators while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has 36 members. Shiv Sena, which has nine corporators, is likely to support the NCP candidate, while five independent candidates are likely to be with the BJP.

From the NCP, Mai Kate has filed her nomination for the mayor’s post while Raju Bansode has filed his nomination for the deputy mayor’s post. NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Sanjyog Waghere, opposition party leader Nana Kate, Mayur Kalate, corporator Vaishali Kalbhor were present when the two leaders filed their nominations.

BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil, held a meeting of the BJP core committee before the two candidates filed the nominations. Former education minister Vinod Tawde was also present in the meeting.

According to senior leaders, Patil and Tawde came from Mumbai to the city to prevent any rebellious activity. The PCMC mayor’s post is reserved for women from the open category for 2.5 years.

For the two posts, the last day to file nominations was Monday. The NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress were earlier looking to support a rebel candidate from the BJP, if any, for the mayor’s post.

Prashant Shitole, vice-president of PCMC NCP unit, had said, “NCP will soon be a part of the state government, hence, instead of contesting the election purely as a formality we were looking to support any strong rebel candidate for the mayor’s post.”