Black magic: Police arrest duo in Pune district for murdering couple

An Adivasi couple was hacked to death at their residence by two villagers on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Aundhe village in Khed Taluka on Thursday. The deceased identified as Lilabai Navasu Mukane (47) and her husband Navasu Kunaji Mukane (55) were killed on Thursday Padwa ,the second day of Diwali. Pune rural police have arrested two persons identified as Jaitu Borkar ( 22) and Baban Mukane ( 35) in connection with the gruesome murders. According to the police, the assailants and the deceased belong to Katkari tribe of Adivasis. The Khed court remanded the duo to five days police custody.

According to the police, the assailants who are villagers from Koynade village located a near Aundhe village suspected that Lilabai had been allegedly practising black magic on Borkar’s family and enraged over the incident, along with his accomplice he murdered the duo with sharp objects after an argument

Inspector Arvind Chaudhari of Khed police said Borkar’s daughter complained of a cellular growth (cyst ) in her stomach and he strongly suspected that Lilabai had done some black magic on his daughter. They also suspected that Mukane’s wife who had developed skin rashes was due to the alleged black magic done by the deceased woman.

“The duo have confessed to us about the murder and told that the village has seen deaths of children due to black magic. We are of the opinion that the kids have died due to malnutrition and hunger ,” he said. Chaudhari further informed that they have traced Mukane’s voter’s identity card from the crime spot and also questioned the relatives of the deceased who informed the police about their arguments with the murderers. “They used sharp weapons like choppers, knife and sticks to beat them. When her husband tried to intervene, he was killed by them,” he said. The bodies were found by passers by who informed the police regarding the same.The bodies were sent for post –mortem investigation has begun on the case. A case under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections has been filed against the accused.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 15:05 IST