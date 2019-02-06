Boarding soon: trials to start for Pune-Mumbai local train

In order to facilitate a large number of passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune, the central railway division is working towards operating local services between Pune and Mumbai.The division is all set to begin the trial run of the new Electric multiple unit (EMU) rakes which they received from the Indian coach factory (ICF), Chennai last week.

Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, central railway said, “We have received EMU racks from the ICF Chennai. We will begin the initial oscillation test on these racks along with some stationary trials which will go on for 45 days. Only after these initial tests are done and are successful, we will initiate the trial run on tracks.”

According to Udasi, there are additional braking systems and upgraded software systems in these new racks which give the required braking power to the trains while passing through mountainous and hilly terrain of the Khandala ghat .

“Post the actual trial of these racks, we will have the field trial study report and if the racks are successful in all the results, we will operate local train services between Pune and Mumbai ”,Udasi added.



According to senior railway officials, the EMU racks are specifically designed for operating in the ghats, hence, we are hopeful to have positive results from the trial run post which central railways will begin the actual operations.

Why the special local

The railway distance between Pune and Chattrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is 192 km. Of this, local trains already run between the 99.72 km distance of CSMT and Karjat, and the 64 km distance between Lonavla and Pune. However, there are no local trains between the 28 km stretch of Karjat and Lonavla, which is mountainous and has gradients that incline, requiring steep climbs and slopes, in addition to several tunnels and viaducts on the way. Due to these reasons, a local that can traverse all of this terrain is required.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 16:48 IST