Body found in Pune railway station post office water tank

A body of an unidentified man was found in the water tank at the post office in the Pune railway station premise on Wednesday morning. While the police suspect it to be a case of drowning, the post mortem report from Sassoon general hospital is awaited.

“The railway employees went to the water tank to start the water supply when they came across the body. There are three metal tanks on top of the post office at the railway station which cannot be seen or accessed unless reached through the staircase that leads to them. The body must have likely been there for more than 24 hours,” said, assistant police inspector Amar Kadam of Pune railway police.

The identity of the man could not be ascertained. The water in which the body was lying supplies water to the entire railway station. The incident has raised health concerns as the water is used for various purposes at the station.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:16 IST