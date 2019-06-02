Brain-dead woman from Pune gives new lease of life to three persons

A 50-year-old brain-dead woman’s liver and kidneys were donated to three recipients to three different hospitals on Saturday.

The woman from Pune was declared brain dead after she met with an accident while riding her two-wheeler on Shankar Sheth road at 11 pm on May 28.

She was brought to Jehangir Hospital – where she underwent computed tomography (CT) scan and was diagnosed with subdural hematoma. She underwent brain surgery at 2:30 am the same night, but after no improvement was recorded in her condition after 48 hours, she was declared brain dead by the doctors.

Dr Abhay Somani, cardiologist, Jehangir Hospital, along with transplant coordinator Vrinda Pusalkar mooted the idea of organ donation to which the family agreed.

“When she was declared brain dead, the family did not hesitate to donate her organs,” said Dr Somani.

Her liver was sent to Apollo Hospital in Nashik to help a 32-year-old recipient. One kidney was transplanted to Jehangir Hospital which helped a 56-year-old get a new life and another kidney was sent to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital which was transplanted in a 50-year-old patient.

“The patient who received the kidney was on the waiting list since the last 2-3 years and is normal post surgery,” said Dr Shriniwas Ambike, a senior nephrologist at Jehangir Hospital.

Nitin Jain, the deceased’s brother-in-law, said, “Our family is involved in social work since the last 40 years. Not one person from our side or her family hesitated in agreeing for the donation of the organs. This was the best way to ensure that her memory lives on.”

Dr Sachin Vaze, Dr Shriniwas Ambike, Dr Yogesh Sohoni and Dr D Kirpekar along with anaesthetist Avantika Bhat were a part of the operating team at the Jehangir Hospital.

