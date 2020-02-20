Campus Snippets: SIBM, Pune to organise annual flagship conclave, Budget Symposium 2020, on February 22

pune

The Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, has been engaging illustrious corporate leaders and pioneers on campus over the years to encourage a stimulating academic environment for the students, which is in synergy with the industrial adoptions. The Research Scholastic Development Team (RSDT) of SIBM has organised its annual flagship conclave, Budget Symposium 2020. This year, the event will be held on February 22 at Lavale. Through the Budget Symposium, SIBM envisions to acquaint the students about the trajectory set by the Union Budget and share their vision for the contemporary economic scenario. Taking this trend forward, 2020 will focus on the theme of ‘Decoding the impact and the way forward’. The keynote address will be delivered by TN Arun Kumar, Interim CEO and executive director, CARE Ratings. According to VV Ravi Kumar, deputy director, SIBM Pune, “The Budget Symposium will help students get a clear idea of not only the macro implications, but also how it will affect them individually both in their corporate career ahead and their personal lives.”

Flame University launches PG programme on entrepreneurship and innovation

A day-long conference on ‘High Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation’ by Flame University successfully concluded on Tuesday, February 18, in Lavale. The conference saw a slew of sessions in which innovators, educators, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from different sectors including IT, F&B, healthcare, and education brainstormed on subjects like startup pitches, investments, building unicorns, and entrepreneurship. Besides the conference, the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Flame University launched its postgraduate programme in entrepreneurship and innovation (PGPEI), designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs and family business owners who are seeking to launch or grow their business ventures.

60 benefit from free artificial limb camp

MAEER’s Physiotherapy College and Dr Bhausaheb Sardesai Talegaon rural hospital, Talegaon Dabhade, in association with Sadhu Vaswani mission, Pune, had organised a free artificial limb (Jaipur Foot) camp on February 18. More than 60 needy patients benefited from this camp. Measurements and castings were done on the day of the camp. Free artificial limbs will be distributed within a month. Salil Jain from Mahavir Enterprises along with his entire team, took measurements of patient’s limbs. The amputees will be given artificial limbs using advanced technology fibre material. Those who have undergone amputation due to various reasons like diabetes, gangrene, trauma, among others, will get a new quality of life due to these artificial limbs, added officials.