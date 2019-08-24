CGHS centres adopt the yoga way of healing

pune

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:18 IST

The Central government health services (CGHS) has witnessed a rise in beneficiaries availing services at its wellness centres. The number of beneficiaries visiting the centres’ has gone up from 2.77 lakh in 2010 to 5.32 lakh in 2018. The centres will also introduce yoga sessions from 2020, says Dr Uday Kelkar, additional director, CGHS, Pune.

Currently, CGHS Pune provides services to nearly 1,50,000 beneficiaries and has nine wellness centres along with four pathology laboratories.

Dr Kelkar said, “The illnesses that are mainly noticed among the beneficiaries who we cater to include: lung disorders, diabetes and heart disease, which are non-communicable diseases. To help efficiently tackle these diseases, we will be introducing Yoga from 2020.”

“There was also a demand from the staff members to include such alternative therapy daily. This will not only help strengthen our beneficiaries physically, but also mentally and spiritually,” added Kelkar.

Dr Kelkar said, “We will conduct awareness campaigns, workshops and teachings of yoga experts through lectures at our wellness centres. This will benefit senior citizens who struggle with orthopaedic diseases.”

The yoga sessions will be held for our staff too, he added.

Dr Kelkar also shared that the wellness centres will be renovated and technology will be implemented to educate the patients waiting in the outpatient department at its centres.

