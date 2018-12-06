Chakan violence: Pimpri-Chinchwad police make fresh arrests, Maratha Kranti Morcha threatens protest

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have made fresh arrests in connection with the violence which erupted during the Maratha protests in Chakan on July 30. In the past one week, 11 people have been arrested for rioting.

The SIT is headed by Smartana Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone-1, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. “We crowd-sourced a lot of footage of the incident from people’s mobile phones, other devices, closed circuit television (CCTV) and compiled the data. It was verified and technically analysed. Civil and police witnesses were spoken to before making a list of people who were involved,” said DCP Patil. “There are people from all castes who were arrested, not just Marathas,” she added.

Over 5,000 people were booked in the case for the violence in which 100 vehicles were damaged, 30 torched and eight police personnel were injured. Including the recent 11, a total of 41 people have been arrested in the case so far, according to the police.

The earlier arrests were made by the Pune rural police before the Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate was formed on August 15, 2018.

Manohar Wadekar, convener of Maratha Kranti Morcha, Chakan, said that if the government fails to withdraw police cases filed against Maratha protestors within seven days, then, they will call for a fast unto death agitation from December 12.

In a press conference held in Pune, on Wednesday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha conveners claimed that protestors were being falsely implicated in criminal cases related to stone pelting and violence.

However, when asked about the grounds on which the new arrests were made, Makarand Ranade, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “We do not need to tell (justify) anything to the accused. We only need to tell the court that.”

Wadekar said,”The Maharashtra government should immediately withdraw cases against Maratha youths registered during the reservation protests. We will give a seven-day ultimatum to the government, otherwise, we will start a new agitation from Chakan.”

