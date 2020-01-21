Couple held for abandoning newborn twins at Pashan Lake

pune

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:03 IST

A woman and her paramour have been arrested for allegedly abandoning their newborn twins near Pashan lake, Chatuhshrungi police said on Tuesday.

Wrapped in clothes, the infants were spotted by morning walkers around 8.30am on January 14 following which the police began investigation and tracked down the parents of the twins.

During investigation, the police based on the records of an entry book, found that a woman had delivered twins at a private nursing home in Karvenagar on January 13, a senior police official said.

Based on the details available at the hospital, the police tracked the details of 30-year-old man and a woman - in her 20s - and arrested them under Section 317 (abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code.

Anil Shevale, station incharge, Chatuhshrungi police station, said, “During interrogation, the man confessed that the twins were born of their love affair and subsequent physical relationship. It was the man who abandoned the two infants at a secluded place near the lake.”

According to the police, localites heard the infants crying and found them wrapped in a blanket near the lake area. The children were shifted to the Sassoon General hospital for check-up. Later, the two babies were taken to Society of Friends of Sassoon Hospitals (SOFOSH) and an offence was lodged in the matter.

“We have arrested, both the man and the woman, and they will be produced in the court on Wednesday when we will seek their custody,” said Shevale.