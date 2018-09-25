Child sexual abuse: Pune police obtain  CCTV footage, say it has ‘evidentiary value’ against school principal

The Wanowrie police have recovered close circuit television (CCTV) footage in the sexual abuse case of a 14-year-old student by the school principal of prominent English medium school in Fatimanagar. According to the complaint, a pornographic video was shown to the victim after which he was sexually abused by the principal in his chamber.

Investigating officer Girija Mehetre said, “We have obtained CCTV footage from the school which has evidentiary value to nail the accused in the crime committed. The investigation is on and I cannot comment much as it is a very sensitive case.”

Former corporator Maruti Bhapkar and social activist Dominic Lobo have demanded that the head of the institution/ trust in the case must also be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) . The head of the institute was bound to inform the police about the heinous act, which he did not do in this case, they alleged during a media conference. They also issued a detailed release in the case stating that the police was under a lot of pressure from powerful sections of the society. The duo has petitioned the highest levels in the government demanding strict action against all those who were shielding the culprits.

The police said that principal, who is also a priest, was involved in a similar case in the past. The Catholic church authorities had then put the suspect under three years of “house detainment” at the time, investigating officials told the Pune court, seeking custody of the principal.

According to the police, the accused principal was on his way to Ahmedabad when he was arrested from Mumbai on Wednesday, for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 9 student and showing the student a pornographic video.

According to the complaint, it was on March 10 that the accused serving as principal in the Pune school, first abused the student in his chamber. On March 12, the principal then allegedly showed him a pornographic video clip. This was in the rest-room when the student was alone.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 16:19 IST