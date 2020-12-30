e-paper
Home / Pune News / City boy pedals his way to gold at national cycling championship

City boy pedals his way to gold at national cycling championship

pune Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:16 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

Just a year after he began training, the city’s 13-year-old cyclist, Adeep Wagh, has already bagged his first gold medal.

Wagh, a resident of Edenn Tower Housing Society, Wakad, won gold at the 65th National School Games for Cycling Road Championship 2019-20 recently held in Baramati. The competition is organised by School Games Federation of India.

On Monday, Edenn Tower Housing Society gave a grand welcome to Adeep for achieving the feat.

Adeep is currently a Class 8 at Indira National School, Tathwade. He is a skater and spent quite a few years pursuing the blades (or wheels). However, once he began cycling, it was pedal to the medal, all the way, right from the start.

“Adeep was initially into skating, however, he took up cycling as an additional physical activity. He has been practicing for this championship from the past one-and-a-half-year. It was his first competition in professional cycling,” said Deepak Wagh, Adeeps’s father.

Adeep participated in the under-14 category. The category had 22 participants from 17 states. He won the 14-km race in a time of 21 minutes and 20 seconds. The second and third place was secured by Jharkhand and Punjab respectively.

“It was difficult to manage both, studies and practice. I used to practise from 5.30-7.30 am every day and rush to school at noon. I would also practice in the evening,” said Adeep.

“I want to participate in International cycling competitions and wish to opt for professional cycling as my career option in future,” he said.

