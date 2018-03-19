Clover Highlands residents meet builder at police station, oppose ‘illegal’ wall and CCTV cameras

Clover Highlands co-operative society residents, who have been fighting for their conveyance deed for 16 years, held a meeting with Raj Bhansali, director, Clover Builders at the Kondhwa police station. The two parties discussed a wall being built and cameras being installed inside the the society.

According to residents, Bhansali had started erecting a wall inside the society’s play area for children.“The builder has also put up cameras in the play area and is refusing to remove them. He came with policemen to install the camera, whereupon we filed a complaint to the Kondhwa police station, but they ignored our complaint,” said Rear Admiral (retd) MP Taneja, chairman of the society.

“The amenity space will be constructed. The sanctioned plan shows a wall on the boundary that divides the garden that the society has. All the plans were shown to the police. BI Patil, a PMC official from the building department was also present and he clarified that this plan was sanctioned by the PMC. We are only bound to inform the society before we begin the work. The work will continue and the society cannot stop it,” said Bhansali.

Police personnel were called in by the residents to interfere and stop the construction of the wall following the HT report on February 20. A complaint was also filed following the dispute between the residents and the developers. HT had also published the builder’s viewpoints on February 25, where the builder Raj Bhansali, his partner Dhiren Nandu and the managing committee of Clover builders discuss the issue surrounding the construction of the wall and the conveyance deed.

Police inspector Milind Gaikwad, Kondhwa police station who was present at the meeting, said “The issue has been amicably resolved without any problems. Both the parties will abide by the terms and conditions mutually agreed upon during the meeting.”

The builders were asked to only undertake any work after putting down their intent in writing and with the support of PMC approved plans, but the larger subject needs adjudication in the appropriate court of law.

