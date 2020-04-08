Cluster containment introduced in 4 new localities of Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday introduced cluster containment in four areas, namely Dighi, Chikhali, Kharalwadi and Thergoan to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in the industrial township neighbouring Pune city.

A detailed order was issued by PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Wednesday specifying that Kharalwadi in Pimpri, Gharkul in Chikhali, Padwalnagar in Thergaon and a housing society in Dighi would be sealed to contain the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus.

As of Wednesday, PCMC has reported 22 positive cases for coronavirus, including six from among those who had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

The civic body has already sealed Padvalnagar area of Thergoan on April 2 after the Tablighi Jamaat returnee tested positive

The reason for sealing new areas in the township was the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases reported from these pockets.

Hardikar said, “The containment zone order would be in effect until the lifting of the lockdown.”

As a part of the cluster containment strategy, the designated areas would be cordoned off by the police and no entry or exit would be allowed to the residents. While essential supplies would be provided to them, a house-to-house survey would be undertaken to check for symptoms of Covid-19.

It would be mandatory for residents to wear home-made masks or handkerchiefs on the face. Only municipal staffers and their vehicles and emergency services vehicles would be allowed in this area.

Sealed areas in PCMC

Chikhali:

Gharkul Residency building No. 1 to 20

Pawar Industrial area to Navale vasti,

Jama Masajid, Kharawadi and surrounding area

Pimpri

· Girme Hospital, Aggresan Library, Krishna Traders, Chaitali Park housing society

Kharalaai Garden- Om Hospital, Oriental Bank, City Pride Hotel, Cristal Court Hotel

Bhosari and Dighi: Kamalraj Balaji Residency, Rode Hospital, SVS computer, Swara Gift Shoppie, Sai Mandir Road, Anushka Optical.

Thergoan: Shivtrirthnagar, Padavalnagar from Shitole clinic-Ganesh Mandir-Nidan Clinic-Kirti Medical-Rehmaniya Masjit-Orkid Hospital-Ganpati Mandir to Shitole Clinic road on Ashoka Society.