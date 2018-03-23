Complainant in sexual harassment case not cooperating, says Pune police

The complainant in the sexual harassment case against the managing director of a prominent Mundhwa-based steel company has stopped cooperating with the ongoing police investigation, according to senior police inspector Anil Patrudkar of Mundhwa police station.

“We have tried to contact her through phone calls, but she has not responded to our calls after filing the complaint. Now we have sent her a written letter asking for her cooperation,” Patrudkar said.

“Her phone also needs to be sent for forensic test,” he added.

The company’s “Vishakha committee” or the internal complaints committee formed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, has also informed the police that the woman had failed to respond to their call for a meeting after she first reported the incident through an email on February 16.

The company’s human resource executive told the police that of the 79 days of her employment before the case was registered, the complainant had logged into work for only 19 days. However, she received her complete salary for the two months.

The company’s Vishakha committee comprises of the senior vice president, a human resource executive and two others - all women. The complainant was given the option to work for the senior vice president if she did not wish to work for the managing director against whom the complaint was filed.

The complainant, who was a secretary to the accused, had furnished text and voice messages sent by the accused and recorded conversations, which have sexual overtones, as evidence.

A case under Sections 354(a) and 354(d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and the case is being investigated by police sub inspector (PSI) Pratap Giri of Mundhwa police station.

The senior executive, whose name the police have refused to reveal, was arrested on the day the case was registered and was released within hours on a personal bond by the investigating officer, PSI, Giri.