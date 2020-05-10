e-paper
Home / Pune News / Complete shutdown in 69 containment zones in Pune till May 17

Complete shutdown in 69 containment zones in Pune till May 17

pune Updated: May 10, 2020 19:46 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
With residents of containment zones under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) not following the lockdown rules strictly, the civic body has decided to shut down all services in these areas.

PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued orders on Sunday for strict implementation of lockdown for the next seven days starting Monday in the 69 containment zones under PMC jurisdiction. Accordingly, only hospitals and medical stores will remain open in these zones starting from May 11, Monday midnight till May 17.

The order issued by Gaikwad states, “Earlier orders about keeping essential shops open from 10am to 2pm in containment zones has been cancelled. It was noted by our officials that people were not maintaining proper social distancing norms and violating lockdown rules while coming out to purchase essential goods in these containment zones. So, in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, all shops except hospitals and medical stores, in the 69 identified containment zones in Pune will remain closed till May 17.”

“If required, milk and vegetables will be provided to the citizens with the help of PMC and police department. Looking at the local situation, goods will be home delivered or distributed at open ground in these areas while maintaining proper social distancing,” the order stated.

Janta curfew in Hadapsar

Local corporators of ward no. 23 in Hadapsar have called for a janta curfew from May 11, Monday to May 15. According to local corporators, for five days, there will be complete shut down in the ward and all shops except medical shops and hospitals will remain closed. Milk distribution is allowed from 7am to 9 am in the area. The curfew will start from Monday morning at 7am.

