e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Cops intercept essential services truck carrying 1,000 litre alcohol, 3 arrested

Cops intercept essential services truck carrying 1,000 litre alcohol, 3 arrested

While moonlighting as a truck carrying essential goods, 25 cans with alcohol in it were covered with semi-dry grass used to feed cattle

pune Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The police drew the 25 cans with 40 litre capacity each from behind a heap of fodder. Along with 1,000 litre alcohol found in the 25 cans collectively, the police also found 26 empty cans in the tempo truck registered in Baramati region, said police
The police drew the 25 cans with 40 litre capacity each from behind a heap of fodder. Along with 1,000 litre alcohol found in the 25 cans collectively, the police also found 26 empty cans in the tempo truck registered in Baramati region, said police(HT PHOTO)
         

The Pune police on Friday found a truck carrying 1,000 litre domestic-made alcohol. The truck was mean to carry essential goods and also had an ‘essential services’ tag on it. The truck was intercepted along BT Kawade road, said police.

While moonlighting as a truck carrying essential goods, 25 cans with alcohol in it were covered with semi-dry grass used to feed cattle. The police drew the 25 cans with 40 litre capacity each from behind a heap of fodder. Along with 1,000 litre alcohol found in the 25 cans collectively, the police also found 26 empty cans in the tempo truck registered in Baramati region, said police.

The police have arrested three people in the case - Chandu Ananda Sasne, 45, Liyakat Abbas Shaikh, 31, both residents of Ghorpadigaon, along with business owner George Ryan Unnittan,46, also a resident of Ghorpadigaon.

One other person identified as Satish Bhimrao Bhalsingh, a resident of Daund, is on the run from the police.

The driver Sasne and owner Unnittan have both been named in six earlier cases involving illegal sale of alcohol, according to the police.

Based on information received by the police, a trap was set up to nab the truck when it arrived on BT Kawade road.

A case under Section 269, 270, 273 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations, and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 has been registered against the four at Mundhwa police station.

top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news