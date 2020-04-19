Cops intercept essential services truck carrying 1,000 litre alcohol, 3 arrested

pune

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:53 IST

The Pune police on Friday found a truck carrying 1,000 litre domestic-made alcohol. The truck was mean to carry essential goods and also had an ‘essential services’ tag on it. The truck was intercepted along BT Kawade road, said police.

While moonlighting as a truck carrying essential goods, 25 cans with alcohol in it were covered with semi-dry grass used to feed cattle. The police drew the 25 cans with 40 litre capacity each from behind a heap of fodder. Along with 1,000 litre alcohol found in the 25 cans collectively, the police also found 26 empty cans in the tempo truck registered in Baramati region, said police.

The police have arrested three people in the case - Chandu Ananda Sasne, 45, Liyakat Abbas Shaikh, 31, both residents of Ghorpadigaon, along with business owner George Ryan Unnittan,46, also a resident of Ghorpadigaon.

One other person identified as Satish Bhimrao Bhalsingh, a resident of Daund, is on the run from the police.

The driver Sasne and owner Unnittan have both been named in six earlier cases involving illegal sale of alcohol, according to the police.

Based on information received by the police, a trap was set up to nab the truck when it arrived on BT Kawade road.

A case under Section 269, 270, 273 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations, and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 has been registered against the four at Mundhwa police station.