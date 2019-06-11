Court of inquiry against four armymen booked for attempted murder in Pune

A court of inquiry under the Army Act, 1950, has been initiated against four officials of the Indian Army, for a case of attempted murder of a 26-year-old soldier, registered against them by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, according to sources aware of the developments.

The four accused include Major Soham Singh Bisht, Lieutenant Mahipalsingh Khati, Subedar Subhash Chand and Naib Subedar Vikas Mandal.

The 26-year-old soldier has been identified as jawan Ramesh Mohanrao Bishnoi, a resident of Nandiya Prabhavati area of Bhopalgadh in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Bishnoi has served in the Dras region of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources in the know.

According to Bishnoi, the incident took place on May 3, wherein the four accused forced him to drink alcohol and assaulted him when he refused to join them for drinks at the Aundh Military Station.

The police have not been granted access to the spot in room number 12 of FTN Barrack of Aundh Military Station where the incident took place.

Prabhakar Shinde, senior inspector of the Sangvi police station, said, “We have asked the authorities to grant us access to the spot where the incident occurred as we had to perform a punchnama. However, the authorities refused to grant us access, pending their internal inquiry.”

The four accused were booked for attempted murder, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and rioting (Sections 307, 342, 323,143, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code).Hindustan Times is awaiting a response to an email inquiry which has been sent to the army authorities.

The four are from the XII Corps, one of the two divisions that function at the Pune-based Southern Command of the Indian Army. The division is headquartered in Jodhpur region of Rajasthan.

Bishnoi is currently at the Military Hospital and is undergoing treatment for injuries on the sole of his foot, head and kidney, according to the police.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 16:38 IST