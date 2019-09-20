“Cut air pollution, use solar energy to fight climate change”

pune

Humans have messed with the planet in this new Anthropocene epoch, and as a result of this uncontrolled interference, the planet will hit back with frequent floods, drought and heatwaves,” said author Arunabha Ghosh in a presentation titled ‘10 things I’ve learnt about climate change in the last 10 years’.

The presentation was a part of the Pune International Literary Festival which was inaugurated on Friday.

Elaborating about the risk and vulnerability factor in climate change, Ghosh said that both the factors are not the same. Explaining the same he added that during a calamity, the poor people are hit harder because they are more vulnerable, as compared to others.

So what can be the solution? “In order to fight climate change, one must cut air pollution and make use of solar energy. As India moves towards 2,200 megawatt solar energy generation target , we must work to expand the solar industry,” added Ghosh.

According to Ghosh, India can become a global climate leader as we successfully conducted United Nation Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). Moreover, International Solar Alliance (ISA) that has been initiated by India has joined hands with 122 countries.

“Thus, we must make hay while the sun shines. The country must invest in solar power in areas along equatorial line for more returns,” said Ghosh.

