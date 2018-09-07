Dabholkar murder case: CBI says Amol Kale gave weapon to Andure to kill rationalist in Pune

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) on Thursday claimed that the pistol seized from Sachin Andure, the alleged assailant of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, was given to him by Amol Kale, 37, the prime accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, now arrested in the Dabholkar murder case.

Judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) MSA Sayed remanded Kale to CBI custody till September 14. Kale’s custody was handed over to the CBI a day after the agency secured his custody from the Karnataka anti-terrorist squad (ATS).

CBI suspects that Kale is the key conspirator in the murder of Narendra Dabholkar and provided the pistol as well as the motorbike to assailants. CBI counsel Vijaykumar Dhakane in his submission to the court said that Kale had met Sachin Andure at a lodge in Aurangabad. Kale gave a pistol to Andure which was used in the killing of the rationalist.

Kale was flown in from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Thursday morning and later, brought to Pune by road.

During investigations, CBI found that the pistol was passed to Andure’s brother-in-law Shubham Surale. The pistol was recovered by the investigating agency in August at Surale's friend Rohit Rege's residence in Aurangabad, during the joint raids by the CBI and the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS). The seized pistol has been sent for forensic examination and the ballistic report is awaited, the CBI counsel maintained. The CBI suspects that the same pistol has been used in the murders of Dabholkar and Gauri Lankesh.

A CBI team last Friday took Sachin Andure to the Shinde bridge near Omkareshwar temple to recreate the crime scene inDabholkar’s murder.

Sachin, was arrested by the CBI in Pune on August 18 and was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class AS Mujumdar at Shivajinagar, the next day.

Besides, Kale, CBI has already taken custody of Sharad Kalaskar, who is allegedly was one of the two shooters who killed anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in August 2013 .The court remanded him to the central probe agency’s custody till September 10. Kalaskar is regarded as an expert in “weapon handling” and was involved in “making of bombs”, the CBI had told judicial magistrate (first class) SMA Sayyad during the earlier hearing.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:53 IST