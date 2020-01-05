Damage to environment massive, reached point of no return: Actor Atul Kulkarni at launch of book on Greta Thunberg

pune

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:15 IST

Not a pessimist, but damage done to environment has reached point of no return, said actor Atul Kulkarni at the launch of the book, Gretachi Hak- Tumhala Aiku Yetey Na’ (‘Greta’s calling you- Can you hear?’), on Saturday at SM Joshi auditorium.

The book written in Marathi unfolds the story of the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg and her global movement for environmental protection. “The kind of damage which we have inflicted on the environment has surpassed the point of return and we are now in a ‘palliative care stage’. I am not a pessimist, but a reality check in this matter is important,” added Kulkarni.

Atul Deulgaonkar, an environmental activist and freelance journalist authored the book published by Manovikas Prakashan.

“We have to admit that we are not cautious when it comes to nature. So far, we have let others decide how we should live. We measure our success in the form of wealth that can be easily measured. Our definition of life and our recklessness is linked with our existing ecosystem and surroundings and how we treat them. Activists like Greta and Malala Yousafzai are the youth of the next generation and we must listen to them with respect,” Kulkarni stated.

The book was unveiled by renowned writer, Veena Gavankar. Arvind Patkar and Ashish Patkar of Manovikas Prakashan were also present among the dignitaries at the event.

Veena Gavankar said, “Activists have been asking people to participate in environment protection campaigns since many years, but nobody responds to the call. We have to start at a local level and also help those who take action to conserve the environment.”

Photo Caption- In an event organised by Manovikas, the book - ‘Gretachi Hak- Tumhala Aiku Yetey Na’ (‘Greta’s calling you- Can you hear?’) - written by Atul Deulgaonkar was launched. (L to R) Arvind Patkar, Atul Deulgaonkar, Atul Kulkarni, Veena Gavankar was present at the launch.