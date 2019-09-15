Daund chord line, which will reduce rail travel time by 45 minutes, to be operational by next week

pune

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:53 IST

The Daund chord line will become operational next week, which will reduce the travel time of trains plying going towards Manmad junction and Howrah by at least 45 minutes.

The Pune railway division had proposed construction of a new railway line of 1.1 kilometres to bypass the Daund railway station in 2017, in a bid to reduce the 45-minute halt which all trains (going to Nagpur/Kolkata) commencing from the Pune railway station take at Daund. The halt is required for technical reasons (engine reversal), according to railway authorities.

According to central railway authorities, work for the chord line was completed on Saturday morning.

Milind Deouskar, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM), said, “The non-interlocking work of the Daund chord line was completed on Saturday. On September 17, safety inspection of the line will be done post which the line will be made operational. While initially goods train will be diverted on this chord line, eventually passenger trains will also ply through this line bypassing the Daund station.”

The distance from Pune to Daund is 87.1km. Three kilometres before the Daund railway station, Daund chord line commences which joins the Manmard chord line, thus bypassing the halt at Daund railway station.

Senior official of the CRPD, said, “While good trains will be operated through this chord line immediately, a proper notification will have to be issued for Express trains to be diverted through this route. Also, we might start these operations in a phase-wise manner.”

The new chord line has been developed at a project cost of ₹30 crore on 2.5 hectares.

