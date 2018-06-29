Day 6 of Plastic ban: Fine collection drops by over Rs 1 lakh as residents shift to alternatives

Fine collected by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) on June 28 for using banned plastic items in the city witnessed a sharp downfall as compared to Wednesday.

On June 27, PMC collected Rs 1,40,000 as fine, but it could only collect Rs 15, 000 on Thursday.

Priti Bhandge, an official from the department of solid waste management in PMC, said, “These fluctuations in the amount of fine collection are bound to happen. While the squads have become more active, the awareness of the ban also has increased across the city. People have started taking precautions and are disposing plastic items voluntarily.”

Also, there are cases where plastic items were confiscated, but fines were not imposed, added Bhandge.

A member from the plastic squad of the Dhole Patil road office, on condition of anonymity, said, “The mayor has asked us to be lenient while imposing fines. We have a clear message from the civic administration stipulating that the motto is to reduce the use of plastic and not to generate revenue by imposing fines.”

PMC collected 1,674 kgs of plastic on June 27 while it could only collect 309 kgs of plastic on June 28.