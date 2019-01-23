Death threat on the walls as Pune man kills wife, one-year-old daughter

Tabassum Ayaz Shaikh,19 and her one-year-old daughter, Alina Ayaz Shaikh, were allegedly murdered by her estranged husband, Ayaz Shaikh. Ayaz broke into her Tabassum’s mother’s house while she and her daughter were asleep.

The accused allegedly broke open the metal safety-mesh outside the window and let himself in. He also left a message, written in blood on the wall of the room where the incident took place.

“They began quarreling as soon as they got married in 2016. Initially they lived with Ayaz’s mother, then a few months with us before renting a place of their own in Bhaiyawadi. Tabassum moved back with us, while she was pregnant. Ayaz did not believe the child was his and accused her of cheating on him. They were getting a divorce and he was asked by the court to pay her ₹2-3 lakh as child care alimony. The deadline given to him by the court was February 1 and he had been troubling her since the past few days because of the same,” said Bushra Nasir Shaikh the victim’s younger sister. Tabassum is survived by her parents, two sisters and a brother, according to the neighbours.

“Ayaz kept on asking her to bring gold from her house. Before marriage she used to work at a call centre but he asked her to leave the job,” said Sana Shaikh, a cousin of the deceased woman.

He was booked under Sections 450 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a case was registered against him at Bund garden police station. The complaint in the matter was filed by Tabassum’s father Nasir Jahur Shaikh, 45.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 16:23 IST