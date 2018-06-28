Decade-old tax evasion comes back to haunt Pune woman, booked for ₹3 crore fraud

Pune A woman from Bibvewadi was booked for a nearly a decade-old instance of sales tax evasion to the tune of ₹3 crore over a three-year period. The case was filed by Ravindra Patil, a city-based sales tax officer. The woman, identified as Anagha Waghvankar, is suspected to be on the run.

According to the complaint, a business of iron trade was registered in her name in the city and she has failed to pay sales tax worth ₹3,30,60,898 between April 1, 2006 and March 31, 2009.

“They must have carried out their internal enquiry after which the sales tax officer approached us. They checked the suspect’s bank accounts and found that all were next to empty,” said police sub inspector (PSI) PM Waghmare of Bibvewadi police station who is investigating the case.

The police are looking for the woman. As the business is registered on an address located in a house in a residential area, police suspect that the business through which she evaded the tax is hoax. However, the suspicion is subject to investigation.

“There is no one at the registered address. The complainant has provided us with details of three bank accounts in the name of the woman. However, since we have not found her, all we know is her name and nothing more,” said PSI Waghmare.

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 74(1)(a), 74(1)(b) and 74(2)(4)(5) of Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 was registered at Bibvewadi police station against Waghvankar.