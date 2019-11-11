e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Defence ministry grants permission to construct toilets in Cantonment tenements

pune Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Cantonment residents living in tenements in need of their own toilets can now construct one, according to the latest notification from the ministry of defence dated November 7. Amit Kumar, chief executing officer (CEO), PCB, said, “We have given permission to 22 such requests initiated by residents seeking to construct toilets in their tenements.”

The notification has been addressed to all Cantonment boards across the country. The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has appealed to residents living in Cantonment slums to apply for construction of private toilets subject to the condition that there is space available for the same.

The Cantonment board committee in its report submitted to the government has recommended that a toilet should be made available for each tenement in the Cantonment. The committee further recommended that area of the toilet should not be more than 1.8 sq m and width should not be less than 900 metres. The ministry notification has also instructed the Cantonment board to allow construction of toilets subject to the condition that proper sewerage connection to the said building exists in the Cantonment. 

Kumar further said, “This mission of providing toilet to the Cantonment tenements comes under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The board will issue permission after checking the compliance of conditions for construction of toilets.”

There are currently four to five places in Cantonment where tenements are located. A survey will be conducted to cater to the demands for toilets, administrative officials said.

top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News