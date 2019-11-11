Defence ministry grants permission to construct toilets in Cantonment tenements

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:44 IST

Cantonment residents living in tenements in need of their own toilets can now construct one, according to the latest notification from the ministry of defence dated November 7. Amit Kumar, chief executing officer (CEO), PCB, said, “We have given permission to 22 such requests initiated by residents seeking to construct toilets in their tenements.”

The notification has been addressed to all Cantonment boards across the country. The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has appealed to residents living in Cantonment slums to apply for construction of private toilets subject to the condition that there is space available for the same.

The Cantonment board committee in its report submitted to the government has recommended that a toilet should be made available for each tenement in the Cantonment. The committee further recommended that area of the toilet should not be more than 1.8 sq m and width should not be less than 900 metres. The ministry notification has also instructed the Cantonment board to allow construction of toilets subject to the condition that proper sewerage connection to the said building exists in the Cantonment.

Kumar further said, “This mission of providing toilet to the Cantonment tenements comes under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The board will issue permission after checking the compliance of conditions for construction of toilets.”

There are currently four to five places in Cantonment where tenements are located. A survey will be conducted to cater to the demands for toilets, administrative officials said.