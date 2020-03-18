e-paper
Covid-19 fails to infect Maharashtra’s grape export supply chain

pune Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:17 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

With the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and lock downs coming into force across Europe and China, export of Indian grapes has continued unabated, according to APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority).

According to APEDA figures, Maharashtra and Karnataka are currently exporting grapes and almost 99 per cent of the exports are from Maharashtra. The total export this season has been 70,412.219 metric tonnes, of which 70,320.959 metric tonnes has been exported from Maharashtra and 91.260 metric tonnes from Karnataka.

The All India Grapes Export Association president Jagannnath Khapre said, “The export of grapes continue and we have been saved from the effect of the lock downs. The interesting thing is that the exports to Europe and China, which have been majorly hit by Covid-19, continue. We will receive the China export figures by the end of season (grape harvest season usually is between November and April). However, till March 17, 5,258 containers (70,412 metric tonnes)had been exported to Europe. We have not received any instruction to ban the export to these nations.”

“As compared to the previous year, the export of the fruit has declined. Last year, till March 17, 6,182 containers with 83,145 metric tonnes was exported, but this year till March 17, only 5,258 containers have been exported.”

Arvind Kanchan, who is works with the Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagaitdar Sangh and a grape exporter, said, “Grape export has continued even during the times of the coronavirus pandemic and I have even sent my grapes for sale in the European markets. However, the traders have brought down the rate of grapes. Last week, I was getting Rs125 per kg for my harvest, now traders are purchasing it at Rs100 per kg.”

Grape exports to European countries

Country name/ No. of containers/ Quantity in metric tonnes

Netherlands/ 3,408/45,871

United Kingdom/672/8,979

Germany/624/8,293

Denmark/129/1,623

Finland/69/854

Slovenia/63/781

Spain/39/528

Lituhania/35/521

Norway/37/444

Ireland/33/436

Austria/28/360

Latvia/20/343

Portugal/22/308

France/18/281

Switzerland/19/240

Sweden/17/216

Italy/15/197

Belgium/9/115

