Covid-19 fails to infect Maharashtra’s grape export supply chain

With the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and lock downs coming into force across Europe and China, export of Indian grapes has continued unabated, according to APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority).
According to APEDA figures, Maharashtra and Karnataka are currently exporting grapes and almost 99 per cent of the exports are from Maharashtra. The total export this season has been 70,412.219 metric tonnes, of which 70,320.959 metric tonnes has been exported from Maharashtra and 91.260 metric tonnes from Karnataka.
The All India Grapes Export Association president Jagannnath Khapre said, “The export of grapes continue and we have been saved from the effect of the lock downs. The interesting thing is that the exports to Europe and China, which have been majorly hit by Covid-19, continue. We will receive the China export figures by the end of season (grape harvest season usually is between November and April). However, till March 17, 5,258 containers (70,412 metric tonnes)had been exported to Europe. We have not received any instruction to ban the export to these nations.”
“As compared to the previous year, the export of the fruit has declined. Last year, till March 17, 6,182 containers with 83,145 metric tonnes was exported, but this year till March 17, only 5,258 containers have been exported.”
Arvind Kanchan, who is works with the Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagaitdar Sangh and a grape exporter, said, “Grape export has continued even during the times of the coronavirus pandemic and I have even sent my grapes for sale in the European markets. However, the traders have brought down the rate of grapes. Last week, I was getting Rs125 per kg for my harvest, now traders are purchasing it at Rs100 per kg.”
Grape exports to European countries
Country name/ No. of containers/ Quantity in metric tonnes
Netherlands/ 3,408/45,871
United Kingdom/672/8,979
Germany/624/8,293
Denmark/129/1,623
Finland/69/854
Slovenia/63/781
Spain/39/528
Lituhania/35/521
Norway/37/444
Ireland/33/436
Austria/28/360
Latvia/20/343
Portugal/22/308
France/18/281
Switzerland/19/240
Sweden/17/216
Italy/15/197
Belgium/9/115