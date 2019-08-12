Dog owner attacked with weapons on Dehu road

pune

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:31 IST

On Sunday, four youths allegedly attacked a dog owner with sharp weapons in Ambedkarnagar, Dehu road, after his dog urinated in front of one of the accused’s house.

The accused have been identified as Ahmed Samsher Khan, Amir Patel, Asif Shaikh and Pinki, all of whom are absconding, said police. The victim’s son, Pramesh Laxman Madli (20), lodged the complaint.

According to the police, the dog urinated in front of the accused’s house and this lead to a verbal spat between the accused persons and the dog owner, Laxman Madli, 50. After the spat the accused attacked Madli with sharp weapons and he sustained head injuries. He is now admitted to the ICU in a nearby hospital.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 16:30 IST