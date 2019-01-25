Drall delivers strong show on day two of Women’s Pro Golf tour in Pune

A double bogey on the fourth hole did not deter Amandeep Drall as she came back with a strong recovery and got birdies on the 5th, 11th, 13th and 14th hole to finish one under-71 in the round two of the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Oxford Golf Course on Thursday.

The consistent pars helped Drall stay at the No 2 position with a score of 144 (level par) over two days. Currently, Gursimar Badwal is leading the chart with a score of 143 (one under par).

Badwal had a mixed day as she had to cover up the five bogeys with three birdies.

Tvesa Malik (73), the 2018 Hero Order of Merit winner, was lying Tied-third with rookie Sifat Alag (74) at three-over 147. Winner of the first leg, Neha Tripathi had a rough day with four-over 76 and she was fifth at five-over 149.

Ananya Datar (74) was sole sixth at 152, while Mille Saroha (74) and Gaurika Bishnoi (80), who had a disastrous four-hole run of two bogeys and two doubles bogeys between fifth and eighth, were Tied-seventh.

Afshan Fatima (78) was lying ninth, as Khushi Khanijau (77) and Suchitra Ramesh (80) were tied for tenth place.

Tvesa, after being one-under for the front nine, made no headway on the back nine and in fact, slipped back with two-over 38, with bogeys on 12th and 14th and no birdies. She was tied-third with Sifat, who during the day had three birdies, three bogeys and a double in her 74.

In the final round on Friday, Dolma Rawat, Hita Prakash and Mehar Atwal will go out first, followed by Ayesha Kapur, Komal Chaudhary and Sonam Chugh. The day’s third group will see Jyotsana Singh, Ishvari Prasanna and Smriti Mehra, while Siddhi Kapoor, Suchitra Ramesh and Khushi Khanijau are in the fourth group.

The fifth group will feature Afshan Fatima, Gaurika and Millie Saroha, while the penultimate threesome has Ananya Datar, Neha Tripathi and Sifat Alag. The lead group comprises Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall and Gursimar Badwal.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:24 IST