Driver escapes school van ablaze in Katraj; no casualties reported

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:32 IST

A school van caught fire near the Katraj-Dehu bypass on Monday. Fortunately, the van which is used to ferry children to school, had no passenger at the time of the incident and no one was injured, said officials.

The van driver had dropped the children from Huzurpaga School to their homes and was travelling to Katraj, when the incident took place at 5 pm near D-Mart mall, according to officials.

The Katraj fire brigade officials doused the fire and the driver had alighted as soon as he spotted smoke inside the van, officials said

The van driver, identified as Vishwanath Galade said, “I had dropped all the students and was returning from Ambegaon to Katraj. While driving, I heard a noise and saw smoke coming out from the rear side of the van. I immediately halted the van and alighted. Within a few minutes, the van was completely gutted.”

“Thankfully the fire brigade reached in time and there were no casualties reported. The fire was caused due to a short circuit,” added Galade.

Sanjay Ramteke, chief fire officer, Katraj fire brigade said, “As soon as we got a call, we rushed to the spot. However, the van was completely burnt. There was no one inside the van and it took us 8-10 minutes to completely douse the fire.”