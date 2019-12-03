e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Driver escapes school van ablaze in Katraj; no casualties reported

pune Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A school van caught fire near the Katraj-Dehu bypass on Monday. Fortunately, the van which is used to ferry children to school, had no passenger at the time of the incident and no one was injured, said officials.

The van driver had dropped the children from Huzurpaga School to their homes and was travelling to Katraj, when the incident took place at 5 pm near D-Mart mall, according to officials.

The Katraj fire brigade officials doused the fire and the driver had alighted as soon as he spotted smoke inside the van, officials said

The van driver, identified as Vishwanath Galade said, “I had dropped all the students and was returning from Ambegaon to Katraj. While driving, I heard a noise and saw smoke coming out from the rear side of the van. I immediately halted the van and alighted. Within a few minutes, the van was completely gutted.”

“Thankfully the fire brigade reached in time and there were no casualties reported. The fire was caused due to a short circuit,” added Galade.

Sanjay Ramteke, chief fire officer, Katraj fire brigade said, “As soon as we got a call, we rushed to the spot. However, the van was completely burnt. There was no one inside the van and it took us 8-10 minutes to completely douse the fire.”

top news
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News