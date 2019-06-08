Driving on wrong side of road in Pune may attract 6-month jail term, hefty fine

In a massive crackdown, the Pune police, have started registering criminal cases under section Section 279 (rash driving) of Indian Penal Code against people who drive or ride on the wrong side of the road. In addition to this, the offenders will also have to pay a fine.

On Thursday, which was the drive, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham toot to the streets to push the drive, and was seen handing out tickets to people violating traffic rules.

According to a statement issued by the Pune police, 108 cases of driving on the wrong side of the road were recorded as rash driving, at various police stations on Friday and 67 cases were registered on Thursday.

The section defines punishment for rash driving or riding on a public way. The section invites a prison term of maximum 6 months or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both, upon conviction.

The instructions to carry out the drive was issued by commissioner Venkatesham to the traffic division of Pune police headed by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pankaj Deshmukh.

“Henceforth, the special drive against people driving/riding on the wrong side of the road will continue,” read a statement from DCP Deshmukh.

The initiative was launched in an effort to reduce the number of fatalities and reduce congestion on the roads of Pune.

In May, 17 deaths were recorded on city roads, according to a tweet by commissioner Venkatesham. Of the 17 deceased, 5 were pedestrians, 11 helmet-less two-wheeler riders and one rider who was wearing a helmet.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 15:54 IST