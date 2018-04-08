Drones take to the skies as Maha-Metro begins survey for proposed Swargate-Katraj corridor

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) on Saturday began the physical survey for the proposed Swargate-Katraj Metro corridor.

The Maha-Metro is doing an aerial survey of the corridor with the help of drone, as well as a physical inspection of the route.

Both Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have agreed to extend the existing Metro corridors and requested the Maha-Metro to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The PCMC requested an extension to the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate corridor from Nigdi to Pimpri Chinchwad and Nashik Phata to Chakan. The PMC requested an extension to the corridor between Swargate to Katraj.

The Maha-Metro has already completed the survey of the Nigdi to Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nashik Phata to Chakan corridor. The physical and aerial survey has begun for the Swargate-Katraj corridor.

The DPR for the existing Metro corridors were prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) but the DPR for the extended corridors will be prepare by the Maha-Metro.

The PMC has already released the funds required for the DPR. As the Metro corridor is underground at Swargate, it is critical to plan the extension as both the Maha-Metro and PMC are willing to create an elevated corridor in between the Swargate-katraj extension.