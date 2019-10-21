e-paper
EC staff work non-stop to ensure rain-affected areas in W. Maha vote

pune Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:02 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

As rain threat hovered over Pune district and western Maharashtra, government officials took various efforts to ensure that residents came out in large numbers to vote.

Rains lashed Pune district and western Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday causing the grounds at polling stations to be mushy.

On Sunday, government officials were seen putting debris or sand on muddy grounds to avoid any inconvenience to the residents who came to vote.

In Kambleshwar village, Baramati, the government officials constructed a make-shift bridge out of tractor trolleys so that residents could reach the polling booth, without having to cross the road.

“Our staff took various initiatives in Baramati and other flood-affected areas on Sunday night. The officers made sure that no inconvenience is caused to voters due to rains. Our staff was awake all night and put sand on the polling station grounds. Our staff worked double time especially in rural areas so that residents could participate in voting.” sad Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector.

In Atpadi area, Sangli a few bridges were shut for vehicular traffic due to waterlogging, despite this, residents walked the bridge to reach the polling stations. A similar situation was observed in Kolhapur.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:02 IST

