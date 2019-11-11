Elderly bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Hadapsar

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:47 IST

A senior citizen was killed in a hit-and-run case which took place in Hadapsar where he was riding his bicycle on Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as Shriram Sitaram Doke, 60, was a resident of Gopalpatti in Manjari Budruk. Doke had retired as a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) clerk in 2018. The complaint was lodged by his son Kishore Doke, 33.

The incident took place at 7am during Doke’s regular cycling routine. He was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Gandharv Residency Lodge, located along Pune-Solapur road, that passes through Hadapsar.

“Doke was rushed to the Sane Guruji hospital first and then moved to Noble hospital, where he was pronounced dead,”said Shivaji Jadhav, police sub-inspector, Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 132(1)(c), 119/177 of Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at Hadapsar police station against unidentified persons.