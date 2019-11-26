Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar alliance not popular in Pune; political workers, citizens welcome resignations

pune

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:22 IST

The evolving political situation in Maharashtra finally gained some solid ground with the resignation of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday.

Even though the floor test has been scheduled for Wednesday, political workers across party lines and common citizens welcomed the decision of Ajit Pawar returning to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fold and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not entering into an alliance with the NCP.

A BJP office-bearer on condition of anonymity, said, “It is a relief that the BJP-NCP alliance didn’t come through as during the 2014 and 2019 elections, BJP came to power by strongly criticising Ajit Pawar and his party. The BJP portrays Ajit Pawar’s image as a corrupt politician and forming the government with his support would hurt our image as a party. It was becoming difficult to answer questions raised by our common workers.”

Sachin Pathak, a Pune resident, said, “I support the BJP, but I personally did not like BJP’s decision to join hands with Ajit Pawar. It is good that the BJP took a decision to remain in the opposition.”

NCP leader Pradip Deshmukh, said, “It is a great victory of democracy. The way the BJP formed the government was wrong. Senior leader Sharad Pawar proved that he is the true leader of Maharashtra.”

Manisha Patil, another citizen, said, “I do not follow politics, but the political dram over the past week has been so interesting that I kept myself updated. I cannot comment on the alliance, if they are right or wrong, but the way the government was formed by taking oath early in the morning, was not right.”

Competitive examination aspirant Santosh Bhosale said, “The political development over the past few days has been very interesting and though many people are upset with the political drama, it has helped us discuss many things related to the constitution, role of the governor and how the assembly functions.”

Senior citizen Avinash Kango said that despite being the largest party, the BJP could not come to power. Instead of an alliance with Ajit Pawar, the BJP should have gone for an alliance with its pre-poll partner, Shiv Sena, he added.

Vishal Chandekar, a citizen, said, “I respect the Supreme Court for giving clear instructions on Tuesday to conduct a floor test immediately and that it should be transparent. It finally resolved the political turmoil in the state.”