Families of 300 construction workers wait for food at Undri, Kondwa

pune

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:34 IST

Almost 250 families at Shivnerinagar in Kondhwa and 50 families at a construction site in Undri were found to be facing severe food shortage and paucity of other essentials due to the lockdown.

A visit to the spot revealed that the construction workers were living in near penury without any rations.

Najmul Hasan who hails from Uttar Pradesh and worked at the Undri construction site said, “We are not getting food and our families are hungry. We need rations for at least a month if we are to survive in these dangerous times.

We got food from the contractor only once and the rest is the minimum ration that we have bought on our own,” he said .

Navnath Kamble, another worker said, “We have neither money nor work. There is very less to eat and none of the government servants have bothered to visit us.”

The labour camp of 250 families in Shivnerinagar in Kondhwa gave an impression of neglect and apathy. Social worker Saleem Mulla said, “The people here don’t have anything to eat so we have approached the public and social organisations to donate. For the past four days, nearly 750 persons are being fed per day and our rations won’t last long. We have given a written request to the administration some three days ago but there has been no response.”