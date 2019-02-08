Father Schoch Memorial Hockey: Lokseva Pratisthan sends Loyola High School packing

Five players from Lokseva English Medium School and six players from Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Boys’ Military School (both run under Lokseva Partisthan - private trust ) made a perfect combination to oust host Loyola High School 8-0 in the under-13 category semi-final of the Father Schoch Memorial Hockey tournament on Thursday, at the Major Dhyan Chand hockey poligras stadium.

Loyola’s school who had already lost one semi-final in the under-15 category came with a hope of getting a good result in the under-13 category but in form, Lokseva boys kept them at bay.

“We have five players from Lokseva English Medium School and six from Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Boys’ Military School both these organisations are run by Lokseva Partisthan trust so our team name is Lokseva Pratisthan. Schools are based in Phulgaon,” said Aniket More, physical training teacher of Lokeseva Pratisthan.

“Players - Ajit Wawre, Rohan Farara, Jaynath Rokada, Haresh Rao and Viruth Padwale are from tribal region of Dahanu, Palghar. They came to our school (Lokseva English Medium School) via tribal community project of the government. All are very talented players just they need more practice. Ajit (Wawre) even scored a goal today,” added More

Wawre who is a class 5 student of Lokseva English Medium School added the eighth goal for his team in the 36th minute.

“I came to this school two years before from Dahanu. I play forward format in my team. Along with hockey, I like playing football,” said Wawre.

Earlier, Arjun Hargude from Lokseva High School – the top scorer of the tournament who had so far made eight goals added three more to his tally making it to 11.

“We played well but we will play much better in the final. Our team is very good,” added Hargude who netted goals in 4th, 14th and 26th minute respectively.

After going down 3-0 in the first 15 minutes, Loyola School failed to raise their game. Few attacking shots were played but lack of coordination while passing did the damage.

Lokseva looked completely better team as they had five shots towards net out of which three were converted into the goal while Loyola only had one on which they fail to score in the first 20 minutes.

After resumption, things became worst for Loyola as Lokseva added five goals to register a one-sided victory.

For Lokseva, other goal scorers were Shlok Supekar (28th), Harshvardhan P (11th, 31st) and Kunal Satav (33rd).

Lokseva School will now face St Joseph High School in the final. St Joseph defeated Genba Sopanrao Moze Prashala 5-0.

“One hour in the morning (6-7am) and two hours in the evening (4 to 6 pm) is dedicated time for sports. Evening time is devoted to developing physical skills on the ground while in the morning session we practise strength increasing exercises, endurance and agility drills,” added Aniket More

In the Under-15 category final, Pune Police Public School will meet St Joseph High school.

Pune Police got better of SNBP High School 3-0 while St Joseph outplayed Loyola High School 5-0 in their respective semi-finals.

The finals will be played on February 9, Saturday.

Results:

Under-13: St Joseph High School 5 (Aayan Sayyed 7th, Vedant Phuge 9th, Yash Chavan 13th, Nehal Tapase 38th, Shalom Tribhuvan 45th) bt Genba Sopanro Moze Parshala 0; Lokseva Pratishthan 8 (Arjun Hargude 4th, 14th, 26th, Shlok Supekar 28th, Harshvardhan P 11th, 31st, Kunal Satav 33rd, Ajit Wawre 36th) bt Loyola High School 0.

Under-15: Pune Police Public School 3 (Yash Karle 5th, 20th,Atharva Harihar 34th) bt SNBP High School 0; St Joseph’s High School 5 (Rohan Rathod 5th,29th, 44th, Arib Pathan 16th, Shivam Patil 40th) bt Loyola High School 0.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 16:55 IST