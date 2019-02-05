Father Schoch Memorial Hockey: St Joseph’s pummel Sancheti

Complete dominance are the two words that define the victory of St Joseph’s High School as they outplayed Sancheti Prathmik Vidyalaya 5-0 in the league match of the under-13 category in Father Schoch Memorial Hockey on Monday.

At the Major Dhyanchand hockey poligras stadium in Nehrunagar-Pimpri, the St Joseph boys hardly faced any trouble as they netted four goals in the first half and added one more in the second half. The dominance of the winning side was visible as the ball did not cross the centre line the first 20 minutes of the game.

Left winger Bazil Shaikh scored two goals in the span of two minutes to give St Joseph a 2-0 lead by the eighth minute.

Getting a pass from Vedant Phuge from the left side of the D, Shaikh made no mistake to net the goal in the seventh minute. A pass from the right side via Shalmon Tribhuvan saw Shaikh score his second in the next minute.

Four minutes later, Piyush Choudhary, right winger, controlled the ball from inner circle and hit the long shot to find the net.

“Our team bonding is great. Throughout the match we were passing the ball nicely and scoring goals. It was an easy game for us,” said Choudhary, a Class 6 student.

For forwards of Sancheti Prathmik failed to crack the defence line of St Joseph.

In-form Shaikh took the charge again and completed the hat-trick in the 20th minute to go into half time with a 4-0 scoreline.

After resumption, Vipul Kundgar (24th) added one more goal to St Joseph tally, which helped them to close the match with a 5-0 victory.

“Most of the players were playing the inter-school tournament for the first time. We conduct inter-house hockey tournament in our school where all these students play two matches a day,” said Bharat Gatkul, physical training teacher of St Joseph’s High School after the match.

In the under-15 category, St Vincent’s High School and Loyola High School played out to a goalless draw. In another match, St Joseph’s High School defeated Jyoti English High School 6-0.

RESULTS:

Under-13: Loyola High School 3 (Aneesh Sawant 24th, Pushkar 29th, 36th) bt St Jude High School 0; St Joseph’s High School 5 (Bazil Shaikh 7th, 8th, 20th, Piyush Choudhary 12th, Vipul Kundger 24th) bt Sancheti Prathamik Vidyalaya 0; Genba Sopanrao Moze School 2 (Samarth Tarmode 8th, Om Dalimbe 23rd) bt Jyoti English High School 0; Lokseva Pratishthan 8 (Arjun Hargude 1st, 8th, 11th, Kunal Satav 12th, 14th,Harsh Patil 20th, Shlok Supekar 23rd, 29th) bt St Ursula High School 0.

Under-15: St Vincent’s High School 0 drew with Loyola High School 0; St Joseph’s High School 6 (Rohan Rathod 7th, 11th, 14th, 23rd, Shivam Patil 9th, Shalmon Patole 25th) bt Jyoti English High School 0.

Star player of the match: Bazil Shaikh, left winger

We played well today and dominated the game right from the start. After half-time, we realised that the opponent is not a strong side, so we decided to score as many goals as we can.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 16:54 IST