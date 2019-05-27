Fill details correctly says Meenakshi Raut, incharge, centralised admission

The state education board is set to announce Class 10 results in the first week of June, however, the admission process for Class 11 has already begun. Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the centralised admission process, speaks to Dheeraj Bengrut, explaining details and things to keep in mind while filling the form.

Tell us about the procedure of the centralised admission process for Class 11 admission?

The admission of Class 11 students in all the recognised junior colleges affiliated to the Maharashtra state board is done through the centralised admission process. Students from any board will be able to take admission in Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational streams through this process. Part 1 of the centralised form will be available from May 27 on the official website www.pune11thadmission.net. Part 2 of the form will be available after Class 10 results of the state education board is declared. The centralised online admission process was started from 2013-14 academic year. Till now, we have carried out various upgradations in the process. This year, the process in convenient and user-friendly.

How has the centralised admission process committee prepared for this year’s admission?

We have conducted nine workshops for students and their parents across Pune and Pimpri-Chnchwad to brief them about the entire procedure. Students who wish to seek admission through this process need to take an information booklet from the guidance centres or their school. The fees for the process is Rs 150. Forty five guidance centres have been set up to help students to fill out the forms and understand the procedure. Details are also available in the information booklet and the website.

What should students keep in mind while filling out the form?

For the state board students, it will be easy to fill the part 1 of the form, as they only have to fill in their seat number and their details will be extracted from our data. However, students from other boards, need to fill their personal details in the part 1 of the form. Students should make sure they fill in all the details correctly. Students who will be applying for admission through the reservation category need to keep their forms handy while filling the form. Students should make sure that they get the form approved from their school principal or the guidance centre. If the form is not approved the status will be pending. Students should be careful while giving their top 10 college preferences. The students are requested to check the website regularly for further information.

