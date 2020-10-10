Final year students of Pune varsity, affiliated colleges face technical glitches during mock tests

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:23 IST

The second day of the mock tests of the final year exam students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges saw complaints like technical glitches, difficulty in login and irrelevant questions.

The exams of the final year students will commence from October 12, whereas the mock tests have begun from Thursday.

Kamlakar Shete, a final year student, said, “We are facing several issues while writing the mock tests. Some of the questions in the last phase question no. 58, 59 and 60 are not appearing in the mobile application.”

Most of the students have not got the login id and password details from SPPU examination department, claim the students.

“The helpline number provided by SPPU is not reachable most of the time and if it gets connected no one answers the calls,” said Shete.

As many as 2.5 lakh students will be appearing for the final year exams of SPPU and affiliated colleges. Of these, two lakh students have chosen online option while the 50,000 students have opted for the offline option. For the offline exams, 113 centres have been identified where the physical exams will be conducted.

These exams will be of 50 marks with multiple choice questions for one hour. Currently, SPPU faculties are preparing question paper sets for around 3,300 different subjects.

Vaibhav Edke, president, Maharashtra Students Welfare Association, said, “Weare receiving complaints from students about the mock tests, there are many issues due to which students are not able to give this mock test.”

He claimed that engineering students are asked irrelevant questions in these mock tests. “For example, they are been asked random general knowledge questions which are not related to the given subject. If this is the situation in the mock tests, then during the examination students will be in trouble,” he said.

Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation, SPPU, said, “We are receiving many calls from students about technical issues, login issues and other issues while appearing for the mock test.”

“If the students read the instruction manual properly they can appear for the exam easily, and we will resolve all the technical issues of the students before the examination,” he said.