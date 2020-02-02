e-paper
Fire breaks out at software company office, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at software company office, no casualties reported

pune Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:09 IST
A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building near Balewadi phata, Baner, on Sunday afternoon.

The office of a software company, Plural Technology, was damaged in the blaze.

Shivaji Memane, station officer, Pashan division said, “It is a 4,000 square feet property and half of the office was gutted. The sun roof, furniture, computers, wires, chairs and a table were completely damaged. When we reached the spot, there was no one inside and the shutter was pulled down. We were informed late and the fire had spread by the time we reached the location.”

According to Memane, no casualties have been reported. It took at least half an hour for the officials to douse the fire.

“The smoke bellowing from the incident raised alarm in the area. Since the fire had spread, the overhead cables caused a lot of smoke, which posed a major hurdle for us. We had to put on oxygen masks to enter the office. The floor also had zero visibility due to the smoke,” added Memane.

Two officers and nine staff along with two engines and one water tanker were involved in the operation, said Memane.

