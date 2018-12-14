Foot overbridges will not be affected by Metro track: Maha-Metro officials

While the work at Raja Bahadur Mill road stretch on Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro rail route is in full swing, the Maha-Metro has made it clear that the Metro track will not impact the two foot overbridges (FoB). The two FoBs connects the other side of the road near Hotel; Grand Shereton with platform six on Pune station.

According to Maha-Metro officials, the ‘Reach Three’ project of the Metro Rail is from Civil court to Ramwadi covering a total distance of 7.6 km has a total of seven stations.

Of the six station, one will come up above the two foot over bridges near the divisional railway manager office. The foot over bridges have been constructed by the Pune railway division and soon, it would be integrated with the Metro station for better passenger connectivity.

“The construction of the Metro corridor has been planned in such a way so that the FOBs are not affected. We will be integrating the Maha-Metro railway station with the FOBs which will be built above it. Indicator boards would be placed along the escalators connecting FOBs and the station for passenger convenience,” said Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Public Relation Office, Maha-Metro.

The Metro corridor which will be built at an altitude of 14 metres and will bypass the two existing FOBs while connecting it to the Maha -Metro railway station through escalators, for the benefit of passengers moving out of the station, said Sonawane.

The Metro line will include the city’s vital areas such as RTO, Pune Railway station, Ruby Hall Clinic, Bund Garden, Yerawada and Kalyaninagar. It will end at Ramwadi on Pune-Ahmednagar road.

Construction of the elevated corridor on the busy sections of Yerawada, Pune station, Bund Garden and Kalyaninagar and construction of viaducts over the railway tracks near Sangam bridge and over the river, will be a major challenge.

Installation of tracks in PCMC from February

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) will begin the installation of the tracks on the 10.795 km ‘Reach one’ which starts from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) building to the Range Hills on 16.589 km line one, said Gautam Birade chief project manager.

Birade said, “We will commence the work of installation of the tracks on the metro corridor from February. Currently, the tender for the work is in the final stages as the technical bid is in the process of approval.”

According to Birade, while the work for the metro corridor of ‘Reach one’ is currently in progress, Maha-Metro will start the work of installation of tracks simultaneously on the corridor that is ready for installation.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro is likely to start the work of utility trenching and barricading in the

1.75 km of a patch of reach one which comes under the jurisdiction of the defence. “Although the physical handover of land is yet to be done, however, we have received the permission of utility trenching and barricading in the 1.75 km of a patch,” said Birade.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 14:53 IST