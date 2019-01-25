Footpath issue plagues senior citizens of Pune’s Athashri Apartments

Senior citizens residing at Athashri Apartments located in Hadapsar have been complaining for several months about neither having a footpath outside their society nor having a proper turning for an entry into their society.

Athashri Apartments is a condominium for senior citizens which has 245 apartments and houses 400 residents. Many senior citizens find it difficult to walk out of the society as there is no footpath.The senior citizens also fear the non- stop vehicular traffic speeding down from Mundhwa flyover towards Amanora.

Stating their plight, the senior citizens wrote a letter to the Hadapsar corporator Hemalata Nilesh Magar in the first week of January.

Jharna Banerji an 82-year-old resident of Athashri Apartments said, “There is no footpath outside the society which makes it difficult for us to walk. We do not have a proper turning either. We used to have a turning that allowed us to enter the society and there was enough space for crossing, however the turning has been shut for smooth movement of traffic, but inturn affected us. We have no option but to use an auto-rickshaw to travel short distances where we can go walking.”

Jharna Banerji, a resident, says a divider was constructed and the turning was blocked. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The residents of Athashri Apartments now have to travel a few kilometres into the traffic, onto the Mundhwa flyover in order to turn into their society, or use the tunnel under the flyover via a slip road which is narrow.

Meena Pradhan the 76-year-old vice-president of Athashri Apartments said, “We raised our concerns with the corporator Hemalata and her husband Nilesh Magar who gave us a patient hearing and promised us to look into the matter at the earliest. It was indeed becoming troublesome and dangerous for us to walk along the road towards Amanora with speeding traffic. Besides there is no stretch for proper footpath at all, many times, two-wheeler riders ride over without a concern for us walking over the broken footpath.”

Corporator Hemalata Nilesh Magar said, “We are aware of their predicament, of navigating over broken footpath. The work of the footpath was not completed as the road widening work is still pending. We were alloted a budget in December 2017 for the road widening work on Magarpatta road till Mundhwa flyover. However, the widening work was delayed and we missed the deadline, and by March 2018 we did not have enough money to complete the work. But now in the new Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) budget, we have restarted the work and will have a better footpath after the pipeline laying work is over. We have promised the residents that the work will be done in the next ten days.”

The residents now have to use the Mundhwa flyover or the tunnel under the flyover in order to enter into the society. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

No pavement causes problems

Issue: No footpath.

Residents suffer: Many senior citizens find it difficult to walk out of the society as there is no footpath. two-wheeler riders ride over without concern of senior citizens walking over the broken footpath.

Why: The road widening work on Magarpatta road till Mundhwa flyover was delayed and not completed, Due to which the footpath was never constructed.

Issue: No proper turning for entry into the society.

Residents suffer: The residents have no option but to use an auto-rickshaw to travel short distances. The residents now have to travel a few kilometres into the traffic, onto the Mundhwa flyover in order to turn into their society, or use the tunnel under the flyover via a slip road which is narrow.

Why: Initially there was a turning that allowed the residents into the society, however a divider was constructed for smooth functioning of vehicular traffic during peak hours.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:18 IST