The Sadar Khanna police have registered a case against a woman on charges of abetment to suicide following the death of a 31-year-old architect in Boothgarh village on Sunday, while investigators are also probing the circumstances that led his wife to die by suicide within 24 hours of his death. Police said no suicide note was found in either case. Woman booked for abetment after couple die by suicide in Ludhiana: Cops

The accused, identified as Navjot Kaur, has been booked under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of the architect’s mother.

According to the complainant, her son had earlier been involved in a relationship with Navjot, a married woman and a distant relative from the same village. She said that her son had severed all ties with the woman before marrying.

The family alleged that Navjot continued to contact and harass him.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother claimed that the accused had been pressuring her son for money and threatening to implicate him in a rape case.

Police said the architect allegedly consumed poison at his residence on Sunday. The complainant told investigators that before his death, her son had informed family members that he had been under severe mental stress due to the alleged harassment and threats.

The tragedy deepened on Monday when his 23-year-old wife also died by suicide before her husband’s cremation could take place. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar said the architect had got married five months ago and it was a love marriage.

The officer added that no suicide note was recovered in either case.

According to the autopsy report, both the deceased had consumed a poisonous substance.

The complainant, a Class IV employee at a government school, told police that she had earlier lost her husband and had secured employment on compassionate grounds. The deaths of her son and daughter-in-law have left the family devastated.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused and further investigation is underway.