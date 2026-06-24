Ludhiana: 1 booked as 84-year-old man alleges assault inside gurdwara

The Dehlon police have booked a 35-year-old man on charges of assaulting an 84-year-old Jassowal resident inside a gurdwara langar hall and for hurting religious sentiments. Police said the attack was allegedly linked to a long-standing land dispute between the two families. The accused, Jaspreet Singh, has been booked on the complaint of Raghbir Singh, who sustained injuries in the incident. (HT File)

The accused, Jaspreet Singh, has been booked on the complaint of Raghbir Singh, who sustained injuries in the incident. Police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to investigating officer ASI Dharam Singh, the two families have been involved in a land dispute that is currently pending in court. The victim is a witness in the case against the accused, police said.

The incident took place inside the langar hall of a village gurdwara. According to police, Jaspreet allegedly began pointing fingers at Raghbir Singh and when the elderly man objected to the behaviour, an argument ensued.

The accused allegedly attacked Raghbir with utensils lying in the langar hall before physically assaulting him.

Police said he punched the victim in the face, causing multiple injuries. The matter escalated further when the accused reportedly pulled the victim’s beard and threw off his turban, prompting police to invoke provisions related to hurting religious sentiments.

ASI Dharam Singh said the accused is absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest him.