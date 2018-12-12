For next 3 months, be prepared to walk for two kilometres to reach Sinhagad fort

For the next three months, tourists and visitors to the Sinhagad fort will have to either climb the fort or walk a two-kilometre stretch from the vehicle parking lot to the fort.

The public works department (PWD) has undertaken the construction of the ghat road to Sinhagad fort. Once it is ready, tourists will no longer have to face difficulties with the bad condition of the road.

In the last financial budget, the state government had sanctioned a total of ₹5 crore for the construction of the nine-km patch of the ghat road, on a request made by Bhimrao Tapkikar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Khadakwasla constituency.

While the funds were sanctioned three months ago, PWD started the phase one of the construction this month.

The two-kilometre patch starting from the parking lot at the fort is being concretised and the remaining portion of the tar road will be built.

“Almost every year a new tar road is built that makes Sinhagad fort easily accessible to people. However, due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the monsoon season, the tar roads are consistently damaged.

“We have been demanding the construction of a concrete road in the ghat as it has a longer durability than that of a tar road. The bad condition of the road is always a major factor in reducing the number of tourists visting the fort. Although the work of the ghat road to Sinhagad fort has begun, it will take another three months for completion,” added Tapkikar.

Project details:

Total length of the ghat road: 9 km

Length of the road to be concretised: 2 km

Cost of the project: ₹ 5 crore

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 16:20 IST