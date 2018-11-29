Former Shiv sena corporator demands Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation ‘study tour’ reports to be made public

Maruti Bhapkar, former Shiv Sena corporator and Manav Kamble, social activist have objected to the ‘study tours’ undertaken by corporators and officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) and have demanded a detailed report on the same.

In October 2018, a 10-member delegation visited Delhi municipal corporation to study the education pattern in the capital’s civic-run school, following which PCMC decided to develop a civic school according to the Delhi model.

On November 11, a 12 member team including five civic officials, six corporators and Laxman Japtap, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA visited Barcelona for a three-day ‘smart city expo’. The PCMC standing committee approved ₹20 lakh for this tour. The delegation to Barcelona also included Eknath Pawar, BJP’s leader of the house; Sachin Chikhale, MNS house leader; Pramod Kute, Shiv Sena corporator ; senior officials Rajan Patil and Neelkanth Poman and Datta Sane, opposition leader.

Bhapkar and Kamble opposed these tours and called them a waste of public money. They have demanded that the civic body file a detailed report regarding all aspects about every tour and the same should be available to the public. “These are not study tours, but entertainment tours.The delegation members are all public representatives and public servants and they should not waste the taxpayers’ money. Hence, to maintain transparency, the civic body should publish a report of each and every foreign tour,” Bhapkar demanded.

When asked about the objection, Mamta Gaikwad, standing committee chairperson, in an interview said,“The civic body organises such tours to learn new things and technological developments in other countries. As far as expenses are concerned, we have taken proper care while sanctioning the budget for such tours.” PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the expenses will be borne by the central government.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:50 IST