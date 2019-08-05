Four cheated in Pune to the tune of Rs 4.18 lakh in separate cases

pune

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:43 IST

Four cases related to cybercrime were lodged at different police stations in the city on Saturday. According to Pune police, the cases were registered at Hadapsar, Vishrantwadi, Vimantal and Khadak police stations.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old man from Hadapsar was cheated to the tune of Rs 67,975 by an unidentified person. The complainant was approached via e-mail to install mobile towers of Reliance Jio. The victim was asked to pay the amount to install the towers and later the accused stopped responding to his e-mails.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man from Dhanori was cheated to the tune of Rs 60,000. The victim was approached by the fraudster via phone. While explaining the process of redeeming credit card benefits, the fraudster phished the bank details of the victim and cheated him.

In the third incident, a 27-year-old woman was cheated to the tune of Rs 50,857 and a case was registered at Vimantal police station, while in the fourth incident a 61-year-old victim was cheated to the tune of Rs 2.4 lakh and a case was registered at Khadak police station.

