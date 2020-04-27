Four IAS officers join fight against Covid-19 in Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:44 IST

Four senior Indian administrative service (IAS) officers in Pune have been given additional charge along with their existing portfolio as the number of Covid-19 positive patients continues to rise in the city.

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party spokesman Nawab Malik credited deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for the initiative. “The four officers who have been recruited are posted in Pune,” added Malik.

The Maharashtra chief secretary’s office has asked co-operative commissioner Anil Kawade, former Pune municipal commissioner and current sugar commissioner Saurabh Rao, animal husbandry commissioner Pratap Singh and groundwater survey and development agency director Kaustubh Divegaonkar, to join the fight against Covid-19 in the city.

“The IAS officers have been instructed to work in Pune along with divisional commissioner, the municipal corporation and the district administration,” Malik said.